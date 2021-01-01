From snoozy sunday

The Bamboo Tunic, Short Sleeve - 3X (26/28) - Also in: 1X (18/20), 4X (30/32), XL (14/16), 2X (22/24)

$42.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Our new bamboo fabric is our most luxuriously & buttery soft yet. Lightweight, cooling and anti-microbial. Dyed in rich, earthy colors. Oatmeal, Hyacinth and Moonstone have a heathered texture. Black is a solid color. Why We Made This - We love this bamboo fabric; it feels amazing, it\'s functional for all-day wear (cooling, wicking, anti-microbial and anti-odor), and it has the perfect weight and drape for a lightweight, flowy tee. Relaxed Fit - Unlike the CoolKnit Tees, which were more fitted, this collection has the same relaxed fit as the CloudSoft Tees.

