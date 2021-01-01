Advertisement
Atoir The Asteroid Dress in Baby Blue. - size S (also in L, M) Atoir The Asteroid Dress in Baby Blue. - size S (also in L, M) 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Faux loop buttons at side seam with slit detail. Draped back. ATOR-WD56. AT210084. ATOIR is a journey of refinement and growth, an exploration of elevated outfitting composed by the revered design prose of Cynthia Farchione. Never ordinary, ATOIR effortlessly blends architectural lines, confident simplicity and directional styling to form a cohesive collection of modern versatility. ATOIR's signature style is expressed not only through apparel but in every aspect of the label, from campaign imagery and styling to the showroom experience. Each collection pursues a design narrative of vast interconnectedness with purposeful intent. ATOIR manifests a 'coup de foudre' enigma for visionary, unforgettable designs.