From french expressions
That's Life C'est La Vie French Saying Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Gift for French Students and Teachers - C'est La Vie means that's just the way it is. Show Your Insouciance in Elegant Script Lettering. Perfect for French class, French teachers, Paris attitude. Elegant flowing script design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.