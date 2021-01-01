From bliss
Bliss That's Incredi-Peel Pads
That's Incredi-Peel Pads - Bliss That's Incredi-Peel Pads are Spa-strength glycolic resurfacing pads to smooth and brighten. Benefits This spa-quality peel gradually releases glycolic acid overnight to target fine lines, discoloration and imperfections for smoother, brighter skin by morning Spa-strength formula - with 10% glycolic acid - inspired by thousands of Bliss Spa facial peels performed by Bliss skin experts Texture and tone is noticeably improved after just one use Convenient, single-step, no-rinse peel pads Key Ingredients Glycolic Acid is an alpha hydroxy acid reduces excess dead skin cell build up and enhances skin's ability to bind moisture, leaving skin soft and smooth Vitamin E is an antioxidant helps protect skin from environmental damage as it calms and soothes Licorice Root Extract is used for centuries for its health benefits, this antioxidant helps increase hydration and soothe irritated skin Calendula Flower Extract is a plant extract known to help moisturize and calm skin Witch Hazel is a botanical extract and natural astringent soothes, calms, and tones skin Glycerin is a soothing humectant draws moisture to the skin to help retain and enhance hydration Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Sulfates Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) DMDM Hydantoin Urea Petrolatum Mineral Oil DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA Formaldehyde - That's Incredi-Peel Pads