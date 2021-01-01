Thanksgiving Outfit For Fall Turkey Day - Hot Stuffing Raglan Baseball Tee

Celebrate the Thanksgiving Holiday in style with this cute & funny Turkey Day Gift! Get ready for friends and family, set the table, decorate for the Fall season, prepare the recipes, and eat everything in sight! Perfect for school, home & work! This matching Thanksgiving outfit is perfect for Mom & Dad, Husband & Wife, Brothers, Sisters, Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, Best friends, or anyone in the family. Funny Thanksgiving Food Outfit- Makes a great Nutrition Costume. Extra Gravy? Yes Please! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem