Thanksgiving Gobble Turkey Day Funny Fall Tee Premium T-Shirt

Gobble Gobble Funny Turkey Tee. A great gift for a Thanksgiving family holiday. Give it to children, son and daughter, toddler, child. Celebrate leg day with mom, dad, grandfather, grandmother, aunt and uncle. Happy 2019 Turkey day. Put On A Gobble Til You Wobble Tee. Pick up other accessories at the family table for Thanksgiving. Get a pilgrim costume, hat, cap. Choose pajamas, coffe cup & tie for the festive evening, having pumpkin pie and stuffed turkey at the table. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.