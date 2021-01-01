THANKFUL Thanksgiving Rainbow Shirt. Turkey Thanksgiving Day Premium T-Shirt

THANKFUL Thanksgiving Rainbow Shirt. Cool present for dad, father, mom, mother, son, youth, adult, toddler, baby, child, girl, boy, friends, family. Give thanks, eat turkey & celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Look for the other entire set of matching Thanksgiving food costume designs for every member of your Thanksgiving dinner! For men, women, kids, boys, girls. Funny present for dad, father, mom, mother, youth, adult, girl, boy, friends, family, work group. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.