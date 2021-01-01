From kodiak
Kodiak Thane Boot
Accentuate chilly-weather looks with classic style in the Kodiak Thane Boot. Waterproof leather and canvas upper. Traditional lace-up closure in a round toe silhouette. Padded collar for added support. Removable memory foam insole for all-day comfort. Rubber lug sole. Man-made upper and lining. Man-made insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 125 in Shaft: 6 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.