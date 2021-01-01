Find the Thames & Kosmos Kids First Coding & Robotics Experiment Kit at Michaels. com. Meet Sammy. This cute little peanut butter and jelly sandwich is actually a robot that teaches coding principles and skills to children in grades K-2. You don’t need a tablet, smartphone, or computer to program this robot; programs are created by simply laying down a sequence of physical code cards. Meet Sammy. This cute little peanut butter and jelly sandwich is actually a robot that teaches coding principles and skills to children in grades K-2. You don’t need a tablet, smartphone, or computer to program this robot; programs are created by simply laying down a sequence of physical code cards. As the robot drives over the code cards, an OID optical scanner on the bottom of the robot reads the code cards one by one and loads the program. The integrated output gear makes it possible to build simple robotic creations with arms or other moving parts that respond according to the program’s instructions. This robot kit also teaches physical engineering and problem solving skills through a series of building and coding lessons. The lessons progress in complexity through the illustrated manual, allowing the kit to be appropriate for a child as young as four years with help from an adult and as old as eight years. Details: Beginner coding and robotics lesson kit 417 pieces Includes 30 experiments and lessons Includes 64 page manual Aligned with CTSA and ISTE standards and courses from Code. org Requires 3 AA batteries (not included) For ages 4 through 8 | Thames & Kosmos Kids First Coding & Robotics Experiment Kit By Thames And Kosmos | Michaels®