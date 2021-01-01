From hey dude
Hey Dude Thad Chambray
Advertisement
The Hey Dude Thad Chambray slip-on will be your daily go-to with it's comfortable styling, cushioned footbed, and classic design. Durable textile upper with side vents for easy on/off. Anatomical Memory foam insole for extended cushioning. Slip-on construction with ultra-light textile lining. Cushioned man-made insole. Synthetic outsole. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.