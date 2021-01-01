House of Troy TH750 Townhouse 1 Light Adjustable Height Table Lamp Polished Nickel Lamps Table Lamps

House of Troy TH750 Townhouse 1 Light Adjustable Height Table Lamp House of Troy TH750 Townhouse 1 Light Adjustable Height Table LampThis table lamp features an adjustable height that allows you to customize the fixture to suit your space. The straightforward design is complemented by the clean lines of the tapered drum shade.House of Troy TH750 Features:Up and Down Lighting Table LampLinen Hardback Tapered Drum ShadeHouse of Troy TH750 Specifications:Height: 23" to 28"Width: 12"Base Diameter: 7"Shade Dimensions: 10" x 12" x9"Primary Lamps: 1Primary Lamp Wattage: 100Primary Lamp Type: 3-WaySwitch: On SocketCord: 120" Polished Nickel