The GOJO TFX Touch-Free Soap Dispenser for GOJO TFX Foam Soap Refills helps you keep your restrooms clean and shows you care about the well-being of the people in your facility. Works with GOJO TFX Foam Soap Refills. Each 1200mL refill holds up to 2000 uses of soap, which minimizes changeouts. Soap varieties include: GOJO Premium Foam Handwash with Skin Conditioners (5361-02), GOJO Green Certified Foam Hand Cleaner (5665-02), GOJO Premium Foam Antibacterial Hand Wash (5362-02), GOJO E2 Foam Sanitizing Soap (5364-02) and GOJO E2 Foam Handwash with PCMX (5369-02). | GOJO TFX Touch-Free Hand Soap Dispenser, Dove Gray (2740-12), Grey | Quill