Wilton Blue Texturra Performance Non-Stick 7 Piece Bakeware Set
Wilton Texturra Performance Non-Stick 7 Piece Bakeware Set. If you’re looking for beautiful bakeware that works great in the oven and looks even better on your table, Wilton Texturra Performance Non-Stick Bakeware is it. This baking set performs just as well as it looks. Each pan has a non-stick coating, so cleanup is super easy. And its durability and unique waved design makes each pan a beautiful addition to any kitchen. Set includes: Oblong Pan: 9 in x 13 in Loaf Pan: 5 in x 9 in Round Pan: 9 in diameter Large Cookie Sheet: 11.5 in x 17.2 in Medium Cookie Sheet: 10.2 in x 15.2 in Square Pan: 9 in x 9 in x 2 in