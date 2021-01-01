From opalhouse
Textured Woven Plaid Square Throw Pillow Blue - Opalhouse
Advertisement
Update your lounge or living room seating with this Ribbed Woven Cotton Plaid Square Throw Pillow from Opalhouse™. This square throw pillow lends a welcoming touch to your indoor seating. It features a breathable cotton cover with a timeless plaid pattern that's adorned with ribbed detailing for textured appeal. The soft fill material offers comfortable lounging as you lean back to relax, while the sewn seam closure neatly secures the insert. Place this accent pillow on the sofa, chair or loveseat to make your seating more comfortable and inviting. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse Color: Blue. Pattern: Check.