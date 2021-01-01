Rust Textured Ruffle Convertible Skirt Dress: Orange - Large by World Market

-A two-in-one ensemble, our exclusive halter dress with a ruffled hem is designed to also be styled as a skirt - just pull it down to your waist and tuck in the straps. Crafted of textured cotton in a gorgeous rust color, simply add sandals for the beach or heels for an evening-friendly look. Color:Orange. Also could be used for clothes,clothing,attire,apparel,womens clothing,women's clothing,women clothing,woman clothing,boho clothing,boho fashion,ladies clothing,clothing and accessories,women's fashion,womens fashion,fashion clothing,clothing for women. By Cost Plus World Market.602202