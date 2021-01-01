Textured Glass Square Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Brass - (CHB0044-09-HB-SG-C01-E2)

Change the height of each adjustable artisan crafted glass shade dangling from the Textured Glass Square Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio to achieve different forms of illumination. The glass shade acts as an artists canvas for displaying light over an entire dinner table or various projections of light cast into a corner of a large room. By pushing the boundaries of lighting design, the Textured Glass Square Multi-Light Pendant Light adds significant depth to any room design. The metal frame holds each of the light sources in place to ensure the radiant glow remains consistent. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Grey. Finish: Heritage Brass