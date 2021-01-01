Textured Glass Oversized Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Brass - Finish: Matte - (LAB0044-16-HB-SG-001-L3)

The Textured Glass Oversized Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio features versatile panels of kiln-fused glass that provide a stunning shimmering effect when illuminated. The textured glass is absolutely beautiful even when not illuminated. Each glass panel is handcrafted here in America by skilled artisans. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Conical. Color: Brass. Finish: Heritage Brass