Textured Glass Linear Suspension Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Orange - Finish: Brass - (PLB0044-44-GB-BG-001-L1)

The Textured Glass Linear Suspension Light from Hammerton Studio accents an utterly functional form with a soothing, understated style. The fixture starts simply, suspending a long bar from two metal down rods, while a set of integrated LED lamping peeks out from gaps in the structure. Long, rectangular panes of artisan-crafted glass with rounded corners offer a valuable contrast with the otherwise-minimalist design, as each one has been passed twice through a kiln, forged into a unique appearance that softens the lampings glare into a friendlier glow. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Linear. Color: Orange. Finish: Gilded Brass