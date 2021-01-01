ED-Ellen DeGeneres Textured Geo 2-Piece Light Gray Cotton Twin Comforter Set

The Textured Geo Comforter Set from ED Ellen DeGeneres is the perfect addition to any room. This grey comforter is constructed with quality cotton and features a small-scale textured rectangular design which is contemporary yet simple enough to coordinate with any decor style. Comforter features a polyester fill and is self-reversing. Set is machine washable for easy care. Twin comforter- 90 in. L x 68 in. W, standard sham- 21 in. L x 27 in. W; Full/Queen comforter- 96 in. L x 92 in. W, standard shams- 21 in. L x 27 in. W; King comforter- 96 in. L x 110 in. W, king shams- 21 in. L x 37 in. W. Color: Gray.