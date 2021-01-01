From sexy hair
Sexy Hair Texture Foam Party Hair Mousse-5.1 oz., One Size
Advertisement
What it DoesTexture Hair Sexy Foam Party Lite Texturizing Foam provides added texture withbuildable hold. Level 4 Texture and level 5 hold. Provides additional shine and 24 hours of humidity resistance.How to Use Shake well. Apply through damp hair and blow dry for a soft beachy texture. Apply to damp or dry hair for defined texture.IngredientsWater (Aqua/Eau), Isobutane, VP/VA Copolymer, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Silicone Quaternium-16/Glycidoxy Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Propane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Undeceth-11, Cetyl Alcohol, Steapyrium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Lauryl Methyl Gluceth-10 Hydroxypropyldimonium Chloride, Undeceth-5, Propylene Glycol, Behentrimonium Chloride, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Acetic Acid, Sea Salt (Maris Sal, Sel Marin), Polyquaternium-7, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Seed Extract, Coumarin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate.Hair Type: NormalConcerns: Volumizing, Curl Enhancing, ShineFluid Ounces: 5.1 oz.Formulation: MousseCountry of Origin: Made in US