Textile Crossbar Drum Pendant Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Cream - Finish: Polished Chrome - (FAB-9522-CREM-CROM)

Sharpen the look of a modern entryway, bedroom or small dining area with the Textile Crossbar Drum Pendant Light by Justice Design Group. While it holds the Metal light diffuser screen in place, the Metal crossbar frame also provides strength and industrial decorative appeal from below. It also supports the Woven Fabric shade with minimal interference. If anything, the sharp teeth of the frame provide an intriguing, almost dangerous, counterbalance to the soft look and texture of the fabric drum. A hang-straight canopy and multiple rigid stems enable this drum pendant to be installed on ceilings sloped or straight, tall or short. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Polished Chrome