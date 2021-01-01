Texas - Home State Ice Cube Molds

Advertisement
Think your home state is the coolest? Prove it. Whether you prefer to sip a Manhattan in NYC or a California Collins in LA, these ice cube molds add a touch of state-specific pride to your favorite beverages. Just fill the silicone tray with water to make six two-inch cubes stamped with the iconic outline of New York, California, or Texas. The large cubes help cool your cocktail, iced tea, or coffee without watering it down like smaller shapes can. Get creative by filling the New York tray with red vermouth for a next-level Manhattan. Made in China.