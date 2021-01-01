From cvl luminaires
Tetra LED Wall Sconce by CVL Luminaires - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (APTETRSN)
Borrowing its name from the tetrahedron in geometry, the Tetra LED Wall Sconce from CVL Luminaires is a sleek piece of geometry offering great versatility of arrangement. Designer Ã‰milie Cathelineau brings a contemporary sense of refinement to her work. The sconce shows its minimalist sense using the enduring and clean edge producing brass material. Handcrafted in France, the four sides of the tetrahedron are composed with one side as the backplate and the other three as the face. Taking up one facet of the piece, LEDs sitting behind a diffuser plate carve out a graphic shape in light. The crisply lit panel produces a soft ambient glow. With the ability to be daisy-chained and mounted at varying angles, the sconce offers a range of artful composition possibilities. Founded over five decades ago, CVL Luminaires has become known for its unique lighting collections that incorporate artistic elements, refined finishes, and eco-friendly lamping options. Based in the Loire Valley region of France, CVL Luminaires has earned a reputation for its bold take on modern lighting while placing value on true craftsmanship. Offering both standard and customized lighting projects, CVL Luminaires are exclusively manufactured in France by hand from concept to production. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel