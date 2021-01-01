Test tube Chemistry Laboratory Science Funny Gift T-Shirt

A perfect gift for Chemistry nerd & Science geek in your life. The beauty of Chemistry is that it can create its own molecular world. This design is perfect for Scientist & students who love science & simply want a reaction from the people around them. This design makes a funny birthday gift for anyone who loves science, chemistry, physics, biology, be it a high school student, college student or even for a professional chemist working in research. It's great for science geek or nerd humor. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem