Tessellation 3 Porcelain Mini Pendant Light by The Bright Angle - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (light-tess-3)

The Tessellation 3 Porcelain Mini Pendant Light from The Bright Angle showcases the marriage between design, craft, and technology. With 3D modeling technology as a guide, The Bright Angle creates each ceramic shade using a modular mold system that resembles a geometric puzzle. Highly refined porcelain is cast in a multi-faceted shape, then sanded and glazed to accentuate its artful quality. Sporting an LED module, light travels through the tall form as a soft down glow while radiating through the angular surface as an ambient aura. Founded in 2016 by designer Nick Moen, The Bright Angle has quickly become a favorite among design professionals and consumers. With a love for innovative lighting concepts inspired by curiosity, The Bright Angles approach to lighting focuses on quality craftsmanship as evidenced by its collaboration with the worlds top artisans. Based in North Carolina, The Bright Angles lighting fixtures favor the use of porcelain â€“ a nod to the founders love for the art and creation process of pottery. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Satin Glazed