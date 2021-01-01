Tessellate Square Planter by Loll Designs - Color: Green (FC-TSQ30-LG)

The Tessellate Square Planter from Loll Designs easily enhances the look of a space by containing greenery in its sleek, modular form. A simple piece designed to easily integrate into a variety of spaces, this square planter offers a range of color options and sizes to fully customize a yard, patio, or courtyard. Made of recycled milk jugs and non-recycled HDPE, this planter offers an artful and environmentally-conscious addition to outdoor spaces. Loll Designs produces outdoor furniture for the Modern Lollygagger. Design your patio space with sustainable solutions from Loll's line of products that are all made out of recycled and recyclable materials and are low-maintenance so you can spend more time relaxing outdoors.Conceived in 2003, Loll is a modern outdoor furniture manufacturer based out of Duluth, Minnesota, specializing in the use of recycled and recyclable materials to make affordable, long lasting and no-maintenance outdoor furniture. Loll strives to improve the relationship between the furniture people use and own and their ability to enjoy it in a healthy environment.Sustainability is at the core of the business. Loll products are made from recycled and recyclable materials that are manufactured in a sustainable and responsible manner. As well as being recycled, so its purpose can change again into another useful product when that day comes. Loll attempts to achieve a product and company balance between the environment, profitability, employee and community well-being.Loll is part of the 1% For The Planet global movement and donates 1% of their gross sales:1% For The Planet is a growing global movement of 1,201 companies that donate 1% of their gross sales to a network of more than 3,382 environmental organizations worldwide. Loll is proud and thankful to help with their Mission: 1% for the Planet exists to build and support an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet. Shape: Square. Color: Green.