Tess Planter Square - Modern Colors by Hightower - Color: Orange (TS1535T)

The Tess Planter Square - Modern Colors from Hightower is a simple yet eye-catching piece that elevates the interior of the home. Designed by Justin Champaign, each piece provides a transformative experience to the space with a striking alternating design on the sides. The design allows multiple pieces to be connected together as the vibrant color options stand out among the crisp growth of the plant life. An interior, adjustable shelf ensures plants large and small are always on full display. Hightower produces thoughtful, user-centric pieces designed to enhance todays workspaces and homes. Founded in 2003, Hightowers clean and clever pieces embody a philosophy driven by the idea that design should be well-crafted, approachable and timeless. Color: Orange.