From wac lighting
Tesla PRO 3.5in LED Round Pinhole Adjustable Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (HR3LEDT618PS840BN)
Advertisement
The Tesla PRO 3.5in LED Round Pinhole Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting is a contemporary interior lighting piece used to provide even amounts of soft, diffused lighting while remaining as discrete as possible. The fixture is made from die-cast aluminum and utilizes a borosilicate glass lens to aid the integrated LED lamping in providing a warm and distinctive lighting experience. Utilizes two retention clips to hold the trim onto its housing. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel