Tesla PRO 3.5 Inch LED Open Reflector Square Trim - T718P by WAC Lighting - Color: Brushed Nickel - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (HR3LEDT718PF830BN)
Anyone looking for a trim that combines brightness, structural integrity and energy efficiency should consider the Tesla PRO 3.5 Inch LED Open Reflector Square Trim - T718P by WAC Lighting. Awarded Energy Star certification for both residential and commercial spaces, this trim is brighter and 60% more efficient than a standard MR16 bulb. ANSI compliant LEDs with multiple chips provide above-average brightness and remarkable color consistency. Built with an interior open reflector and a borosilicate glass lens, this trim is also shipped with interchangeable reflectors to allow for a variety of beam spread options. An extruded aluminum heat sink keeps the trim from overheating, and two heavy gauge retention clips keep the trim stable and secure. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: Brushed Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel