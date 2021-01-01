From wac lighting
Tesla 3.5 inch Pro LED Square Shower Light High Output Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (HR3LEDT818PN930WT)
Advertisement
The Tesla 3.5 inch Pro LED Square Shower Light High Output Trim by WAC Lighting is an ideal light fixture for optimizing lighting solutions in both residential and commercial spaces. This shower light is driven with a high-output LED technology for providing both ideal thermal control and heat dissipation. The Energy-Star rating ensures higher lumens output than a 75w MR16 with 60% less power consumption. The square-shaped light provides you with multiple themes and optics including spot, narrow, and flood beam spreads. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White