Tesla 3.5-Inch Pro LED Round Open Reflector Shower Light High Output Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (HR3LEDT218PN830CB)
Bring convenient, minimalist illumination to the bathroom space with the Tesla 3.5-Inch Pro LED Round Open Reflector Shower Light High Output Trim by WAC Lighting. Made from die-cast aluminum, it features an extruded aluminum heat sink that ensures optimal thermal management and heat dissipation. The round trim with a borosilicate glass lens has a 30- to 45-degree vertical adjustable range. The multi-chip LED technology ensures maximum brightness, while ELV dimmers can dim down the glow to 15%. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Copper Bronze