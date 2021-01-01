From cerno
Tersus Indoor Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (03-242-G-30DR)
Advertisement
All the best aspects of contemporary minimalism shine through in the Tersus Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno. Using a bold geometric frame to hide the LED bulb, the fixture presents an understated structure and delivers appealing indirect light. As the glow washes over the surrounding wall, it outlines and accentuates the symmetrical frame, emphasizing the stylish simplicity. The rectangular body juts off the wall just enough to let the light pass, showing only a thin measure of the supporting frame. Such a simple design allows the Tersus to blend anywhere, adding an exciting dimension of light, depth and fashion to the supporting wall. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Grey. Finish: Matte Grey