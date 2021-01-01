The distressed wood frame of this chandelier is designed like a flower, and the lamp base is composed of 6 wooden balls and metal materials. The difference between this collection and others is that the part connected with canopy is no longer just straight arms, but is formed by six hooks. In this case, in addition to the free adjustment of the above chain, you can also remove the three hooks according to your preferences. Sezeven Terse 6-Light Distressed Farmhouse Chandelier | YYBINF-LWS23710-B7