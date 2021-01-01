Terrill Bookcase With Doors, Coffee

Elevate your décor with this bookshelf. It features three shelves with compartments, so you can store and display books, potted plants, collectibles, awards and more! It also includes two closed cabinets with doors, provide more storage space. No matter books, toys, or other sundries, they can be stored reasonably. This is a perfect choice if you want to make your home tidier. Also, this elegant library is finished in classic walnut with wood grain, it adds a touch of traditional beauty to any room. Color: Oak