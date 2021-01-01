The adidas Outdoor Terrex TraceRocker 1/2 Zip Long Sleeve shirt is the ideal athletic shirt for the active individual. Pullover mock neck with color contrast half zip closure. Featuring embroidered adidas Terrex branding on left chest. Long sleeves with open cuff. Designed with optimal amount of stretch for a complete range of motion. Fashioned from adidas signature moisture wicking, fabric to keep you dry in all your activities. adidas Outdoor apparel is designed to endure the rigorous demands of the untamed wilderness and urban landscape. Made with recycled polyester for a more eco-friendly environment. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported.