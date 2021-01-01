Constructed of ash veneers in smoky brown finishTempered glass insert and iron supportsContemporary arts and crafts inspired architectural designCombination of glass, wood and iron.The Terrell Occasional Table Set by Steve Silver Furniture is constructed of ash veneers in smoky brown finish with tempered glass insert and iron supports. Styling features include contemporary arts and crafts inspired architectural design and combination of glass, wood and iron. Cocktail table is castered for easy mobility. Bottom shelf on cocktail and end table offer storage or display area.