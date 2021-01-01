From merrell
Merrell Terran Braid Slingback
Enjoy the sandy beaches and city streets with the versatile style of the Merrell Terran Braid Slingback sandal. Synthetic and textile upper. Hook-and-loop closure in back for easy adjustability. LycraÂ® neoprene lining for soft, padded comfort. Microfiber lining and footbed cover for added comfort and breathability. M Selectâ¢ FRESH agents reduces shoe odor for a fresher foot environment. Lightly cushioned footbed for underfoot support. Merrell air cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability. Compression-molded EVA midsole for underfoot stability and shock absorption. Molded nylon arch shank. M Selectâ¢ GRIP provides durable traction on a variety of terrain. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.