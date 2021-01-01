From keen
KEEN Terradora II Strappy Open Toe
Advertisement
Find comfort in all the right places with the KEEN Terradora II Strappy Open Toe sandals. This sandal pairs well with just about anything in the wardrobe and is durable against wet conditions. Cushioned footbed is infused with probiotic technology to naturally break down sweat odor without heavy metals or hazardous chemicals. Two adjustable hook-and-loop straps for a secure, custom fit around heel and ankle. Features PFC-free water repellency technology to keep out the wet elements. Quick-dry polyester webbing upper. Buckle closure on ankle strap. Synthetic insole and outsole. Textile and synthetic upper. Crisscross strap detail. Round open toe. Strappy style. Textile lining. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.