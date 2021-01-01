From georg jensen
Terra Stainless Steel Pot Planter
Advertisement
Defying our expectations of both material and shape, the Terra planter brings a contemporary twist to the world of gardening. The shiny stainless steel surface contrasts strikingly with the green of the plants within, while the inverted form of the planter gives stability and also more space for the roots to grow. Sitting in a matching saucer, the pot is suitable for both indoors or outdoors. Renowned for a rigorous design process and a sensitivity to location, Norwegian studio SnÃ¸hetta has risen to be one of the worldâs most revered and respected studios with projects ranging from graphics to architecture. Terra is the SnÃ¸hetta's first collaboration with Georg Jensen and also marks the studio's first foray into garden products.