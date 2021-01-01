Terra Solid Wood Curved Back Dining Chair Natural - Threshold designed with Studio McGee

Amp up the look of your dining space with the sleek style of this Terra Solid Wood Curved Back Dining Chair from Threshold designed with Studio McGee™. Made from wood, this dining chair showcases a curved back and straight legs for elegant appeal. Add this wood dining chair to your dining space along with a round dining table or place in any other space as accent seating to create a simply sophisticated look in your home. Meet Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee. Founded alongside her husband, Syd, the studio is known for Shea’s design of beautifully elevated spaces that encourage clients to surround themselves with the things and people they love. Now she’s partnering with Threshold to offer Studio McGee’s classic design in a new collection for inspired homes, everywhere. Color: Natural.