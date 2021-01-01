Signature Design by Ashley Termoli Modern Oversized Chenille Loveseat, Gray

MODERN LOVESEAT: The power to lounge is yours—all you have to do is sit. This loveseat touts contemporary comfort with plush cushions and a neutral hue ideal for colorful throw pillows PLUSH COMFORT: High resiliency foam cushions sit atop a corner blocked frame. Sofa is upholstered in supple polyester, with exposed faux wood finished feet GRANITE GRAY: This warm shade of gray furniture delights—not just because of its easy-to-match hue—but thanks to its soft-to-the-touch chenille fabric. What a comfy living room addition SMALL SPACE SOLUTION: Loveseats are a great alternative to a large sofa or couch set that takes up too much space. Measures 68" W x 40" D x 39" H ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Ready for instant enjoyment in your home. Fits through doorways 32" or wider