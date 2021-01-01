From alcott hill
Teressa 6 - Piece Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
Advertisement
This set with square gathering table and four solid wood seat slatted back chairs and one bench in a dark cappuccino finish. The table set comes with a time-honored look along with a small kitchen table and kitchen dining chairs which you'll find right inside your home in both an operational new kitchen or formal dining room. The dark cappuccino tone would certainly compliment any interior decoration and give a contributory element within the kitchen or a useful immersion of style and design cohesion. The dining table and dining chairs have a relatively easy and effortless color with beveled aspects and suiting dark cappuccino color. The slick dining chairs have an eye-catching and comfortable feel that is important for long periods of seated discussions at this specific kitchen table. The dining room table is simply placed on four solid corner posts to have adequate legroom and seating spaciousness.