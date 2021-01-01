Christopher Knight Home Teresa Swivel Recliner, Light Grey + Black

This easy to Recline, classically designed, extra cushioned Recliner accent chair provides an incredibly high degree of comfort in an attractive package, Featuring plush, lightly tufted Seat Back paired perfectly with the easy to release lever allowing for high comfort with little effort, You will feel as if you are in a movie theater with the best SEAT IN town with this recliner, Sure to be the talk of the family with everyone vying for a turn relaxing on it, Includes: one (1) Recliner. Material: polyurethane. Leg Material: Plastic. Color: Light Grey Leg Finish: Black. Some assembly required. Hand crafted details. Dimensions when upright: 37. 75 inches deep x 38. 19 inches wide x 39. 75 inches high Seat width: 19. 00 inches. Seat Depth: 20. 50 inches. Seat Height: 20. 00 inches. Arm Height: 25. 50 inches Dimensions when reclined: 62. 99 inches deep x 38. 19 inches wide x 31. 50 inches high