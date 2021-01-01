From spunky pup
Spunky Pup Tennis Ball Squeaky Dog Ball Toy, Small
Your canine companion will “have a ball” playing with Spunky Pup’s Squeak Tennis Ball Dog Toy! Every purchase comes with three tennis balls with embedded squeakers inside to excite and entice your dog. Not only do these toys make fun noise, but they also bounce and float, which means they are the paw-fect for the lake, beach or pool! These tennis balls are dog-friendly and non-pressurized, so you don’t have to worry about your pup being exposed to potentially harmful gas. And because your furry friend should feel comfortable playing, the exterior is non-abrasive making it gentle on her teeth and gums!