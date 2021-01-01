Tennessee - Periodic Table of States Platter

Advertisement
Your love for your state goes deep. You could say it's at the atomic level. Show how you feel about your homeland with this playful platter featuring the elements that make it special. Instead of the basics like helium and boron, each block on this periodic table includes an illustration depicting a state staple like famous food (avocados, Californians?), landmark (the Empire State's building of the same name), or cultural icon. Celebrate your own state, or give one to a chemistry student or science geek who's covalently bonded to theirs. Made in China, decorated in Illinois.