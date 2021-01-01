From first deal
TENGOO 5PCS Seamless Women Yoga Set Plus Size Workout Sportswear Gym Clothing Running Clothing Fitness Long Sleeve Crop Top High Waist Leggings.
Advertisement
Specification: MaterialPolyesterSizeL, XL,2XLColorGrey, Blue, GreenFeatures:1. Good air permeability, moisture absorption sweat, good comfort, is the first choice for women's sports.2. High grade Fabric, stretch well, Colorfast and Healthy to your skin.3. High Elastic Fabric, Comfortable. Package included:1 x Coat 1 x T-shirt1 x Pants 1 x Short1 x VestSize Chat: Coat Size Chat: SizeLengthBustShoulder WidthL599643XL61102442XL6310545T-shirt Size Chat: SizeLengthBustShoulder WidthL579042XL5994432XL619843Short Size Chat: SizeLengthWaistHipL30/9168-8084XL31/9270-82882XL32/9372-8490Vest Size Chat: SizeLower BustRecommended SizeL68-7875C 75D 80A 80DXL72-8280C 80D 85A 85B2XL76-8685C 85D 90A 90BDisclaimer:1. About Size: Size may be 2cm/1 inch inaccuracy due to hand measure. These measurements are meant as a guide to help you select the correct size. Please take your own measurements and choose your size accordingly.2.