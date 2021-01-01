Empire Art Direct collection of printed, frame-less, free floating, tempered glass was inspired by the French technique of Verre Eglomise in which artist's literally painted the back of clear glass so that when viewed from the front the painting is brought to life under the depth of the glass. This piece of a beautiful colorful abstract takes that same tempered glass and displays a beveled mirror in front of it. 4 strong steel hangers are attached to the back of the mirror for a quick and easy vertical or horizontal installation. Empire Art Direct Tempered Glass Frame Wall Mirror 72-in L x 36-in W Beveled Wall Mirror | TAM-108454-7236