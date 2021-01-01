This stunning 72\" x 36\" frameless, free-floating tempered glass art is the perfect addition for any room where a 6 ft tall mirror is preferred. This specific mirror places a large rectangular mirror over beautiful abstract art of different shades and shapes of predominantly red and some blue. The mirror in the middle is 55\"x 20\" with a 0.7\" beveled edge. 4 strong steel hangers are attached to the back of the mirror for quick and easy installation either vertically or horizontally. Empire Art Direct Tempered Glass Frame Wall Mirror 72-in L x 36-in W Beveled Wall Mirror Stainless Steel | TAM-141634-7236