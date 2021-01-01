Temperance - Tarot Card Necklaces

Advertisement
Pulling tarot cards feels a little bit like experiencing the past, present, and future at once. Keep the practice close (without lugging around your deck) with these intricate sterling silver pendants. Sue Beatrice handcrafts each ?card?, including The Sun, The Three of Cups, and Strength, just to name a few. The Sun symbolizes good fortune, happiness, and joy. The Three of Cups represents abundance, creativity, and celebration. Strength is a symbol of vitality, self-belief, and confidence. Each morning when you get dressed, ?pull? your necklace and remind yourself that sometimes a small intention can change the course of your day. Handmade in Sea Cliff, New York.