From telluride colorado gifts
Telluride Mountain Blue Snowboarder Cool Telluride Colorado Tote Bag
Advertisement
Snowboard Telluride Colorado Cool Blue His & Her Girls/Boys Snowboarding Design w/– a Modern & Cool Mountain Scene | Wintertime Snowboarding Design for extreme snowboarders in Telluride Colorado | Cool Snowboarders Gift Rad Telluride CO Snowboarder Retro Design great for Snowboarding in Telluride CO | Snowboarder Minimalist style displaying a snowboarder & Wintry Blue Mountain that's Cool & Popular w/– a Locals in Telluride | Rad Snowboarders Gift 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.